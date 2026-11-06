Alert in Prague: Bomb Threat Reported for Flights to and from the Airport

Czech police received a bomb threat concerning flights to and from Prague Airport. Security measures have been put in place in the area, which police said should have a “minimal impact on airport operations.”

An airport representative said that no explosive devices had been found in the checks carried out so far. According to this information, no flights have been canceled or diverted.

Plane bound for Rome lands in Venice

Meanwhile, the Italian news agency ANSA reported a separate incident involving a Wizz Air plane operating a flight from Prague to Rome. The aircraft was diverted to Venice after a bomb threat was reported on board.

The threat was made in an anonymous phone call to the control tower at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. The plane was due to arrive in the Italian capital at 11:00 a.m., but landed safely in Venice.

After landing, Italian police began inspecting the aircraft. At the time of the report, there was no indication that an explosive device had been found.

Thus, the available information contains a discrepancy: the representative of Prague Airport did not report any diverted flights, while ANSA reported that a plane on the Prague–Rome route had been diverted. In both cases, the checks were launched because of bomb threats, not because the presence of an explosive device had been confirmed.