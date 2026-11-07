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Ukraine strikes military plant in Rostov and refinery in Saratov

Ukraine strikes military plant in Rostov and refinery in Saratov

A fire was reported near a military facility in Rostov-on-Don during the overnight attack. There is no confirmation that an oil refinery in Rostov Region was hit

Nov 7, 2026 07:17 100

Ukraine strikes military plant in Rostov and refinery in Saratov - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Ukraine struck targets in Russia’s Rostov, Saratov and Oryol regions in an attack overnight on November 7.

According to The Kyiv Independent, a fire broke out at the Saratov oil refinery. The outlet cited monitoring channels, уточнявая that the information about the damage has not yet been independently confirmed. A large fire was reported in Rostov-on-Don near the „Almaz“ military facility.

„More than a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed“

This was reported by Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar in connection with the actions of Russia’s air defense. According to him, the attack affected Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and seven districts of the region. The published information does not mention an oil refinery among the sites hit.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, rbc.ru, amp.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu