Drones hit Kyiv and Kremenchuk, four people injured

A Russian drone struck a private residence in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said. The strike sparked a fire, and two neighboring houses were also damaged. No casualties have been reported in the area.

A fire also broke out in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District – in a large warehouse facility. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Klitschko said that rescue teams were working to bring the blaze under control.

Four injured in Kremenchuk

At the same time, Russian drones struck the premises of private enterprises in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, at two separate locations. Fires broke out as a result, and four people were injured. The information was confirmed by Vitalii Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

“Drone strikes by enemy unmanned aircraft on the premises of private enterprises at two locations were recorded in Kremenchuk. Fires broke out,” Dyakivnych said.

The injured include three men and one woman. All of them received medical assistance at the scene. There is no information about any hospitalizations.

Vitali Klitschko reported the strike on the private residence in Shevchenkivskyi District, the damaged neighboring houses and the fire in the warehouses in Obolonskyi District. Ukrainian authorities have not released information about the extent of the material damage or the reasons why the specific sites were affected.

The consequences of the attacks in Kyiv and Kremenchuk are still being clarified. At present, the confirmed casualties are four injured people in Poltava region.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua