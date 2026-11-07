The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine claims to have identified the Russian colonel who planned the airstrike on a school in Kamyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. The attack was carried out on 2 November, and according to Ukrainian authorities, the death toll has reached 55.

According to the HUR, the strike was planned by Colonel Fyodor Zubakov, head of the fire damage group at the headquarters of the Russian “Dnieper” grouping. Four Su-34 aircraft were used in the attack.

Six pilots named

Ukraine’s military intelligence service reports that it has identified six Russian pilots who, according to the agency, dropped the aerial bombs on the school. They are Captain Sergei Yeliseev, Captain Dmitry Zverev, Senior Lieutenants Rodion Plotnikov, Nikita Ignatiev and Maksim Sokolenko, as well as Lieutenant Vadim Perekhrest.

The identity of the crew of another Russian aircraft is still being established. The information cited is an allegation by Ukraine’s military intelligence service and does not constitute a judicially established finding of guilt.

The school was distributing humanitarian aid

The strike hit a school building in Kamyshuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed at the time. On 7 November, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that the death toll had risen to 55.

Search and rescue operations are continuing. The number of casualties may change until the operation to clear the destroyed building is completed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua