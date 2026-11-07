Houthis announce six attacks against Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Houthi forces said they had carried out six military operations against targets in Saudi Arabia and positions held by Saudi forces in Yemen. The movement’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, claimed that ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, were used.

Among the announced targets was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saree also mentioned Saudi Aramco facilities and storage tanks in the Saudi capital, company sites in the area of the Khurais oil field, and a pumping station in the city of Al-Dawadimi, in the central part of the kingdom.

“The Yemeni armed forces carried out six military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles,” Yahya Saree said.

According to him, a Saudi Arabian National Guard camp in Najran, near the border with Yemen, was also attacked. Other targets reportedly included concentrations of Saudi troops in the eastern part of Yemen’s Al Jawf province and in Marib province.

The Houthi spokesman claimed that the operations had resulted in the deaths and injuries of a “large number” of servicemen. The statement did not provide specific figures, and no independent verification of the damage and casualties was presented. Saudi authorities have also not publicly confirmed all the claims.

New claim of a strike on Riyadh airport

The announcement is part of a series of Houthi claims of attacks against Saudi airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure. The Associated Press reported on November 4, 2026, that the movement had again claimed to have struck King Khalid Airport with a ballistic missile, alleging that serious damage had been caused. This announcement, too, was not accompanied by independent confirmation of the extent of the damage.

An earlier TASS report quoted Yahya Saree as claiming that six operations had been carried out within 48 hours against Saudi Aramco facilities, airports and military installations in Saudi Arabia. It also identified facilities in Yanbu, the Shaybah oil field, Abha Airport and a military base in Khamis Mushait as targets, indicating differences in the descriptions of the individual operations in the reports that were circulated.

At present, the only confirmed fact is that the Houthis have made public statements claiming missile and drone attacks. It has not been independently established whether all the stated targets were hit or what the actual damage was.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com