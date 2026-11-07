The Attacker in Krakow Is Polish, Six People Killed

Six people were killed and 15 injured in the shooting in central Krakow, Polish authorities said. The attacker is a Polish citizen and was detained after a shootout with police. He himself was injured.

The shooting began after 3:00 p.m. in the area of the Main Market Square – one of the most visited places in the city. According to police, the man fired at random people while driving a car toward the square.

Shooting from a Car and at a Tram

The attacker was wearing military clothing and used a long military-style firearm. Other weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were found in his car, said Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for Krakow police.

Shortly before shooting at people, the man also fired at a tram on line 1 at All Saints' Square „Wszystkich Świętych“. The driver's cabin window was shattered, but neither the driver nor the passengers were injured.

After leaving the area of the Main Market Square, the attacker was spotted by police patrols at the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets. A direct confrontation followed there. According to police, the man opened fire on the officers, who used their service weapons and wounded him.

Police Officers Among the Injured

Police officers were among those injured in the incident. The attacker was taken to hospital under police guard. Police said he had acted alone and that there was no information about a second perpetrator. The area was cordoned off, while medical teams, firefighters and counterterrorism units were sent to the scene.

The death toll changed over the course of the afternoon. Authorities initially reported five fatalities, but later the regional administration updated the number to six. There are 15 injured.

The motives for the attack have not yet been announced. Police and prosecutors are investigating the origin of the weapons, the attacker's preparations and the reasons that led to the shooting.

„The police are investigating the motives and all the circumstances surrounding the attack,“ Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said that prosecutors, police and the other services were working to secure the crime scene and gather evidence. Authorities urged citizens not to approach the areas where the services were continuing their work.

Sources: apnews.com, wiadomosci.wp.pl, polskieradio.pl