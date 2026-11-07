Clashes in Tirana: Police Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons

Clashes between protesters and police broke out outside the Ministry of Education in Tirana. Demonstrators set rubbish bins on fire and pushed them towards police officers, while masked individuals threw stones and other objects at law enforcement officers, ATA reports.

Police responded with pepper spray and tear gas. Water cannons were also deployed at the scene to disperse the crowd.

Tensions began with the opposition’s involvement

The demonstration was initially organised as a student protest, but subsequently escalated into clashes between students and representatives and supporters of the opposition Democratic Party.

The young people tried to prevent supporters of Sali Berisha’s party from joining the rally. A banner reading “Rama in prison, Berisha in prison” was held at the protest – a sign that the students do not accept the participation of political formations in their actions.

A day earlier, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha called on citizens to support the students. He described “the victory of their rebellion” as extremely important for the country’s future.

Student demands turned into anti-government protests

Protests in Tirana began on 13 October over dissatisfaction with poor conditions at universities, high higher-education fees, insufficient financial support and limited employment opportunities after graduation.

Gradually, the demonstrations turned into anti-government protests. Participants are calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and the formation of a caretaker government.

Previous protests have seen clashes with police, arson and damage to public buildings and businesses. BTA also reports that hundreds of participants have been detained.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Party organised separate protests calling for the government’s resignation, the formation of a transitional cabinet and the holding of free elections. The latest demonstration once again highlighted the tensions between the student movement and the opposition forces seeking to support it.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, en.ata.gov.al