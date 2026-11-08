CNN: Dana White turned down offer to become Trump’s press secretary

Dana White has turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to become White House press secretary, CNN reports, citing a source familiar with the matter. However, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship will travel to Washington to meet with Trump on Monday, November 9.

Trump announced the idea in a post on Truth Social. “I am pleased to announce that the great Dana White, a fierce fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” the president wrote. He added that he had asked White to bring six “assistants” from the world of mixed martial arts with him – Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

“We need these people to protect us from the crazy left. Dana will be a press secretary like no other. Dana, please take the job!” Trump wrote. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung further shared the post with a brief appeal: “Dana, take the job!” One of the president’s advisers said the offer may have been a joke.

White confirmed his meeting with the president

When asked about the offer during a press conference on Saturday, White did not confirm whether he was accepting or rejecting the position. He only said that he would fly to Washington to meet with Trump on Monday. The Associated Press also reported on the upcoming meeting, without stating a final decision on the appointment.

Trump’s post comes amid the ongoing search for someone to fill one of the White House’s most important communications positions. Karoline Leavitt left in August after about a year and a half as press secretary, saying that she wanted to spend more time with her two young children. This month, she joined Fox News as a commentator.

Her successor, Katie Zakaria, remained in the position for only five days. Trump dismissed her after one tense briefing, making her tenure the shortest in the history of the position.

A longtime Trump ally

Dana White is one of the president’s most visible allies. He spoke at the last three Republican National Conventions and helped the party reach younger men – an important group in Trump’s return to the White House.

Earlier this year, Trump said that White was the one who introduced him to internet influencers, including young people in their 20s. In the summer, the president hosted a UFC event on the lawn in front of the White House as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

These efforts, however, have not prevented young men from turning away from Trump. In the midterm elections, Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and said they would investigate the administration’s actions.

On November 6, Trump also announced another key change – he dismissed his longtime chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and named Stephen Miller as her successor. “I may make a few more changes,” the president told CBS News.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, apnews.com