Russian attacks leave cities in Ukraine without power and heating

New Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy and urban infrastructure have affected Odesa, Dnipro and Zhytomyr region. One person was reported killed in Odesa, more than 60,000 consumers were left without electricity in Dnipro, and an electrical substation near Ovruch was destroyed.

Infrastructure was struck in Odesa on the evening of November 7, killing one person. „The enemy has attacked Odesa again. Infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, one person was killed,“ said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

A new attack during the night of November 8 sparked a fire in a non-residential building in one of the city’s districts. The blast wave shattered windows in a nearby residential building. At the time of the report, there were no reports of other casualties, while the relevant services were working at the scene.

More than 60,000 consumers without power in Dnipro

Repeated attacks on energy infrastructure in Dnipro have left more than 60,000 consumers without electricity. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said the outage was the result of new Russian strikes on the energy sector.

„More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro were left without power because of the repeated Russian attacks on the energy sector,“ Hanzha said.

According to him, restoration work will begin when security conditions permit. Since October 29, Dnipropetrovsk region has been subjected to intensified attacks on its energy infrastructure. On October 30, emergency outages were introduced in Dnipro and the region, and almost all electric transport in the city came to a standstill.

Substation destroyed and heating disrupted

In Zhytomyr region, Russian drones attacked energy facilities in three of the region’s four districts – Korosten, Zviahel and Zhytomyr. Equipment at a boiler plant in Zhytomyr was damaged, cutting off heat supplies to some of the homes it serves.

In Ovruch, the Ovruch electrical substation was completely destroyed. Mayor Ivan Korud warned: „Restoring the electricity supply will take a considerable amount of time. I urge everyone to be prepared for a prolonged power outage.“

Ukrainian authorities said repair work was continuing. There were no reports of casualties in the attacks in Zhytomyr region.

Sources: pravda.com.ua