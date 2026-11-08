Police operation in Moscow results in more than 200 detentions

More than 100 young people, including minors, were detained during a police operation in the Kitay-Gorod area of Moscow on the evening of November 7. It is one of the oldest historic districts in central Moscow, located east of the Kremlin.

Baza reported more than 200 detainees, while other Russian media outlets said the number could reach around 300. The Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not announced an official total.

According to „Ostorozhno, novosti“, police took people away from the street, Gorka Park and nearby establishments. Relatives of the detainees claimed that the young people were put into police vans without explanation. They were taken to the Basmannoye and Taganskoye police stations, where checks and interviews were conducted.

Moscow police described the operation as „preventive measures“ aimed at maintaining public order and preventing administrative offenses, including drinking alcohol in public places. The department said that measures would be taken only when an offense was established.

According to Baza, at least 17 minors were issued administrative reports for drinking alcohol in a public place. Some of the detainees have already been released from the police stations.

Detainees report violence

Released young people told „Ostorozhno, novosti“ that adults were handed summonses to military commissariats. One of them said that people were brought in groups of around 10, given summonses and then taken away. Some students, including those with deferments, were also reportedly given documents.

One of the detained young women claimed that, in other police vans, officers had detained people and smashed their phones. According to her, people’s passports and faces were photographed on the street. She also said that minors who asked to use the toilet were refused.

A 15-year-old detainee told „Ostorozhno, novosti“ that a police officer had hit him. The allegations of violence have not been confirmed by Moscow police.

There is no official confirmation of the exact number of detainees or all the administrative measures taken.

Sources: kommersant.ru, rbc.ru, ngs.ru