Two tankers catch fire after striking mines near the Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers caught fire after striking sea mines near and in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported. According to the statement, one vessel was located east of the strait, while the other was in the waters of the strategic passage itself.

Iran’s military organization claims that the two tankers switched off their navigation and identification systems and attempted to leave the area along a route not authorized by Tehran. After striking the mines, fires broke out on board and the vessels stopped.

„Two vessels that violated the rules caught fire after striking mines – one east of the Strait of Hormuz and the other in the strait itself,“ the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

The Iranian side has not disclosed the names, flags or owners of the tankers. There is also no confirmed information about the condition of the crews or any possible casualties. So far, there is no independent confirmation that the fires were caused by sea mines, nor any details about when and how the sailors will be evacuated or assisted.

Further tensions along a key maritime route

The announcement comes amid continued restrictions on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. The Associated Press reports that US forces are maintaining a maritime blockade around Iran and the strait, which is one of the world’s most important routes for transporting oil and gas.

In recent days, Iranian authorities have repeatedly reported tankers that they claim used unauthorized routes and were hit by mines or other attacks. However, the individual incidents are described differently by Iranian military officials and international maritime observers, while information about the vessels and their crews often remains limited.

It is not yet clear whether the two tankers have sunk, whether the fires have been brought under control, or whether environmental damage has occurred. No information has been provided on when an operation to secure the area or remove the vessels from the strait will begin.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, tasnimnews.ir