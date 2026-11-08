Trump seeks a way out of the wars after election defeat

US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of the wars with Iran and Russia after the Democrats won a majority in both chambers of Congress. The defeat has put the White House under pressure to end the eight-month war with Iran and achieve results in efforts to halt the fighting in Ukraine. Trump acknowledged that the conflict with Tehran contributed to the Republicans’ loss, while Vice President JD Vance described it as the main reason for the electoral collapse.

US diplomacy toward Iran is proceeding through two different channels. Trump continues to threaten a resumption of military action, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has sought China’s help. According to The Washington Post, Beijing has already conveyed Washington’s message about ending the war to Tehran.

Vance has sent a letter to Iran’s security representative Mohsen Rezaei. Qatari mediator Ali Al-Tawadi said that Iranian leaders had viewed the letter as a gesture of respect and had taken note of Vance’s words that the war had been a mistake.

“Iranian leaders want to understand whether US policy has really changed,” Ali Al-Tawadi told The Washington Post.

At the same time, the Pentagon is preparing options for a new escalation. After the election, Trump must decide whether to continue the pressure and military threats or use the mediation of China and the Persian Gulf states to pursue negotiations.

Ukraine remains the second front

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the next important moment will be the talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. Representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet there. Washington will be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The aim is to discuss a ceasefire, postwar security guarantees and measures to limit escalation.

Kushner insists that ceasefire talks should proceed in parallel with a broader dialogue between Russia and Europe on the future security architecture of the continent. European officials, however, say that a ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first. This discrepancy could prove to be the main obstacle to the US plan.

The military situation further limits the prospects for a swift breakthrough. Ukraine is entering another winter period of hostilities, while its stocks of “Patriot” missiles are nearly depleted. The new Congress is expected to have bipartisan support for tougher sanctions against Moscow and additional weapons for Kyiv.

Less pressure on allies and opponents

According to The Washington Post’s analysis, the election result has given Ukraine and Europe more room for maneuver, while Russia has lost some of its positions. For the administration itself, however, it means less freedom in domestic politics and greater dependence on foreign-policy successes.

Trump is due to meet Xi Jinping on November 18 in Shenzhen, with Vladimir Putin also expected to take part. Before that meeting, Washington will try to demonstrate progress on at least one of the two conflicts. For now, the confirmed diplomatic channels remain open, but no agreement has been reached either with Iran or on Ukraine.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, apnews.com, investing.com