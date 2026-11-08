CSU leader calls for the return of military service in Germany

Germany must restore compulsory military service, said Bavarian Minister-President and leader of the Christian Social Union Markus Söder. He published his position on the social network X against the backdrop of a dispute within the governing majority over how to increase the Bundeswehr’s personnel numbers.

“Germany has been facing a greater threat than it has in a long time. That is why we must continue strengthening the Bundeswehr,” Söder wrote.

According to him, significant investment is needed in the armed forces’ weaponry and infrastructure, as well as faster procedures for military procurement. However, these measures would not be sufficient. In his words, national and collective defence also require an increase in the number of military personnel.

Pistorius is defending the voluntary model for now

Söder’s position differs from that of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. In an interview with German media, the Social Democrat said that he does not currently expect a return to general conscription and that the principle of voluntarism is probably sufficient.

Pistorius said that in October the Bundeswehr had around 190,000 military personnel - the highest number since 2013. He allowed for a change in approach if the situation deteriorates or if the number of volunteers is insufficient to meet the targets that have been set.

What the current model provides

Germany’s law on modernising military service entered into force on 1 January 2026. It does not automatically restore compulsory service, but retains the voluntary principle. Men turning 18 must complete a questionnaire on their willingness to serve, while for women this is voluntary.

From 1 July 2027, men born in 2008 and thereafter will be subject to a mandatory medical examination. If there are not enough volunteers or if the situation deteriorates, the Bundestag may pass a law introducing compulsory service at its discretion, based on the needs identified.

Germany’s plans envisage the armed forces having more than 260,000 active-duty military personnel and 200,000 reservists by 2035. Thus, the dispute between Söder and Pistorius is focused not on the need to increase defence capabilities, but on how the necessary personnel are to be recruited.

Sources: tagesschau.de, deutschlandfunk.de, t-online.de