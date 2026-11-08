Erdogan Calls on Trump for Diplomacy, 22 Rescued from Ship Fire off the UAE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on US President Donald Trump to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States through diplomatic means. In a telephone conversation, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue its efforts to achieve peace between Washington and Tehran. “These tensions must be resolved through diplomacy,” the Turkish head of state said, according to information circulated by international media citing Erdogan’s office.

The conversation took place against the backdrop of a series of incidents in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. In the Gulf of Oman, the coast guard of the National Guard of the United Arab Emirates rescued 22 Arab nationals after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship. The rescue operation was carried out by a coast guard unit, while there is currently no confirmed information about any fatalities or the cause of the fire.

Saudi Arabia Lifts Warnings

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense authority announced that the danger had passed in several areas of the oil-rich Eastern Province. The warnings had been in effect for Dammam, Dhahran, Abqaiq and the Al-Ahsa area. Residents were initially advised to seek shelter and follow the authorities’ instructions.

Shortly after the warnings were lifted, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. It was not specified whether the missile was connected to the warnings issued to residents of the Eastern Province.

Air Threat Sirens Sound in Northern Israel

Sirens also sounded in northern Israel over a suspected enemy aircraft infiltration. The Israel Defense Forces initially called on residents in the affected areas to enter shelters.

Subsequent statements by the Israeli military provided differing details about the incident. One said that an aircraft that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace was intercepted, while another fell in the area of Margaliot. Another statement said that no aerial infiltration had been detected during a separate alert and that the sirens had been activated because of rockets launched from Lebanon. It was confirmed that the Israeli army had carried out artillery strikes against sources of fire in Lebanon.

Sources: iranintl.com, hindustantimes.com, wam.ae