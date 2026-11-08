White House Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters resigns

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters has resigned following Donald Trump’s decision to replace Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller. Walters offered his resignation on November 6, Axios reported, citing a statement from him and a source familiar with the matter.

“Working for President Trump was the honor of my life. I will always be grateful to Susie Wiles for this opportunity,” Walters said. He added that he expects to be part of Miller’s team “from the outside.”

Trump announced on November 6 that Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, would become chief of staff effective November 9. Susie Wiles will continue working in the president’s political operation.

Miller described Walters as a valuable member of the administration and said he would continue helping implement Trump’s policies from outside the White House. Walters’ departure is the first major change to the team since Miller’s appointment, Axios notes.

Walters joined the White House in May. He is a longtime Republican political operative who took part in all three of Trump’s presidential campaigns and led the committee for his 2025 inauguration. His relationship with Susie Wiles spans more than a decade, and the two worked closely together in the White House.

Sources: axios.com