Houthis say they attacked Aramco and Riyadh targets

Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, said it had carried out six missile and drone operations against targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, identified King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco facilities in the capital and installations in the Khurais area as targets.

According to Saree, a third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area, while another targeted a camp belonging to the Saudi National Guard in Najran. The other two attacks, he said, were carried out against Saudi-backed forces in the provinces of Al Jawf and Marib.

Saudi-led coalition reports intercepted missiles

The Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses had intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh. It was later reported that two cruise missiles targeting the capital and the southern part of the kingdom had also been destroyed.

“Two ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh were intercepted and destroyed,” the coalition said.

The Associated Press reported that falling debris damaged an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. Witnesses saw broken windows on several floors. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said there were no casualties and that the damage was limited.

Conflicting reports on Abqaiq

Initial reports of an alleged strike on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, accompanied by a fire, are not corroborated by the latest reports from the Associated Press, Reuters and Al Jazeera. They mention Khurais, Dawadmi and targets in Riyadh, but not Abqaiq. The claim of an attack in Lahij province has also not been confirmed.

Reuters reported that warnings of a potential threat had also been issued in areas of the Eastern Province, including around Dhahran, where Saudi Aramco’s headquarters are located. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed.

Attacks presented as retaliation

Yahya Saree said the operations were in response to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. According to the Associated Press, the Houthis linked the attacks to strikes on a village near Sana’a that, according to the health ministry run by them, killed at least 27 people, as well as to an attack on a market in the southwestern part of the country. These claims have not been independently verified, and the sides are trading accusations over responsibility.

The escalation comes after the collapse over the summer of the truce, which until then had largely contained fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces. The Saudi-led coalition continues to report intercepted missiles and drones, while the Houthis say they will continue attacking Saudi military, airport and energy facilities.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com, aljazeera.com