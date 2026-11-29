The attack on the Russian corvette “Mercury” in the Libyan port of Benghazi was part of a coordinated operation targeting Russia’s logistical and financial capabilities, military analyst and co-chairman of the civic initiative “Prava Kauza” Dmytro Snegiryov told “Espreso.”

On November 22, the Russian warship was struck at the base in Benghazi. The dry cargo ship MV Angara was also attacked during the same operation. Ukraine confirmed that it had used naval drones, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “Mercury” had been sunk and that the “Angara” had been used to transport weapons. Initially, authorities in eastern Libya reported only an explosion on a Russian ship and suggested that it had been caused by a drone attack. The “Mercury” had been in Benghazi to refuel and resupply before returning to Russia.

Pressure on Russia’s Presence in Africa

According to Snegiryov, the attacks on Russian vessels should not be viewed as isolated incidents. He linked them to an attempt to halt the expansion of Russian influence in Africa, where Moscow is strengthening its position through cooperation with governments and military structures that came to power following coups.

The analyst noted that Russia’s presence gives Moscow the opportunity to participate in the extraction and control of strategic resources such as oil, gas, uranium, gold and diamonds. In his words, the Russian Africa Corps plays an important role in this activity.

“This was a coordinated operation aimed at blocking the Russian Federation’s ability to obtain additional funds to finance the active phase of the hostilities in Ukraine,” Snegiryov said.

He claims that the presence of U.S. reconnaissance aircraft near Benghazi and the alleged launch of naval drones from areas where representatives of the British special services are located point to coordination between the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

Libya as a Russian Logistics Hub

Snegiryov also placed the attack in the context of Russia’s naval logistics in the Mediterranean. According to him, following the loss of its previous basing options in Syria, Libya remains an important hub for Russia’s presence in the region and for supplying Russian structures in Africa.

The incident is not isolated. The Associated Press reported that in March 2026, a Russian tanker was struck in an alleged naval drone attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Malta. Following the strikes on the ships near Benghazi, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for an independent and transparent investigation without naming a perpetrator.

“We have effectively taken control of Russian logistics in the Mediterranean. The Mediterranean is not a zone of Russian presence,” Snegiryov said.

Sources: espreso.tv, apnews.com, rferl.org