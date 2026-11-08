Elon Musk and Stephen Miller may become the subject of congressional investigations after January

Elon Musk and Stephen Miller are likely to become the subject of congressional investigations after Democrats take control of Congress in January. This was stated by California Congressman Robert Garcia, who is expected to head the influential House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

According to him, the inquiry related to Musk will focus on his role in cutting federal employees through the Department of Government Efficiency. Garcia said there was interest in having the businessman testify not only before his committee but also before other committees in Congress.

Focus on immigration policy

“I think there is significant interest not only from our committee but also from committees throughout Congress in speaking with Mr. Musk,” Garcia said.

Stephen Miller, who was appointed White House chief of staff, is likely to be investigated over his role in developing and implementing President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policy.

Garcia described him as the architect of a policy that he said was “horrifying and unjust.” The Democrat said Miller was at the center of the administration’s key policy decisions and therefore should be subject to congressional oversight.

“Stephen Miller is at the center of the key policy decisions being made in the administration, and that is why he really should be subject to congressional oversight and investigation,” Garcia said.

Immigration is emerging as one of the main points of conflict between the White House and the future Democratic majority. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from October shows that 37% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the issue, down from 50% at the beginning of his term. The controversial operations include actions by federal agents in Minnesota, during which two people were shot dead.

New clashes surrounding the administration

Democrats are also expected to turn their attention to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become Speaker of the House of Representatives in January, said his party would support an impeachment motion. Republican Thomas Massie said he would refile the charges against the secretary.

Democrats cite Hegseth’s actions in connection with the war against Iran, launched by Trump in February, and the sharp increase in fuel prices as the reason.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the administration was ready for a confrontation with Democrats in Congress. “If that is what the new leadership intends to do, we are ready,” he said, adding that every administration official had an “advocate” in him.

Sources: bta.bg, d2233.cms.socastsrm.com, axios.com