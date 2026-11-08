Kyiv reports strikes on four Russian drone control centers, Moscow hits three ships and two electrical substations

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said they had attacked four Russian drone control centers in Russia and in Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian statement, one of the most significant targets was a command center in Berdiansk, in the southern part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The facility was described as “the most valuable target” and, according to the Ukrainian side, is used by the Russian “Rubicon” unit. Kyiv claims that the formation organizes drone attacks against civilians in populated areas near the front line.

Three more centers identified

The Ukrainian army also reported a strike on a control center near Oleshky, a Russian-occupied frontline city. A facility in Donetsk region was also hit.

The fourth identified site is located on Russian territory in Bryansk region. The statement did not specify the exact extent of the damage to the four centers.

Drone control centers operate unmanned aircraft remotely using cameras. Their range is limited, and radio signals can be tracked, making control sites an important part of drone operations.

Moscow reports strikes on ships and substations

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that Russian forces had struck three cargo ships carrying military goods for Ukraine overnight, as well as two electrical substations.

According to the Russian side, one of the container ships was delivering weapons and military equipment to the Black Sea port of Odesa. Another vessel, located in the port of Chornomorsk, was carrying dual-use goods. Moscow claims that the third ship, struck southwest of Odesa, was transporting weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

The Russian ministry said that the affected electrical facilities were located in Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions and, according to its account, supplied enterprises in Ukraine’s defense industry.

More than 600,000 people left without power

Ukrainian energy company DTEK said that a Russian overnight attack on energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region had left more than 600,000 people without electricity.

“Important energy facilities in the region were damaged in an overnight attack,” DTEK said.

The two sides presented different accounts of the facilities hit, but so far there has been no independent assessment of the damage to the reported drone control centers, ships and energy facilities.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com