Iran: Mediated contacts with the US have been suspended

Mediated contacts between Iran and the United States have been suspended following the US midterm elections, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. According to him, no mediators have visited Iran in recent days, and it will take time to create conditions for the talks to resume.

“There have been no visits by mediators in the past few days because of the election results. It will take some time before the situation becomes suitable for resuming these contacts,” Araghchi said.

The minister was speaking to Iran’s state radio and television broadcaster. He specified that he was referring to the US congressional elections held on November 3.

Talks between Tehran and Washington are being held indirectly with the participation of regional mediators, including Qatar. In late October and early November, Qatari representatives held a series of meetings with the Iranian side, including talks in Doha and Tehran. On November 2, mediators from Qatar traveled to Tehran to discuss a draft of a possible agreement between Iran and the US.

Tehran’s proposal remains in force

Araghchi said earlier that Iran’s proposal to implement agreements within two days remains on the table. The plan involves ending military operations, taking de-escalation measures and resuming negotiations on the disputed issues.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the White House to choose between meeting Tehran’s demands and continuing the war. He presented this position as a warning that the diplomatic window remains open, but not unconditionally.

On October 31, Araghchi said that Iran was not planning a direct meeting with US representatives. At the time, he described the US effort to expand the channels for dialogue as a positive step, but stressed that Iran’s conditions were clear and were being discussed through mediators.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com, theprint.in