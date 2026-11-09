COP31 begins in Turkey with focus on “zero waste”

The UN climate conference COP31 began in Antalya, Turkey, and will continue until November 20. Representatives of more than 190 countries are taking part in the meeting, which is expected to discuss new action against climate change and the implementation of commitments already made.

Turkey is the official host of the forum, while Australia is leading the negotiations. The agreed arrangement is the result of the rivalry between the two countries over hosting COP31 and is being applied in this format for the first time. The conference is being held at the Antalya Expo exhibition center.

Zero waste among the leading topics

Ankara is placing the transition to a zero-waste model and a circular economy among the meeting’s main priorities. The idea is to prevent waste at the design and production stages, while materials are reused, repaired and recycled instead of being discarded.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP31 is the first conference of its kind to receive an advance zero-waste certification. The forum also has a TS ISO 20121:2024 certification for sustainable event management. In the official program, zero waste is listed alongside clean energy, food security, sustainable cities, green industrialization and sustainable health systems.

The concept is also linked to reducing emissions from organic waste. According to a document by the organizers of COP31, preventing waste and using resources in a circular way can simultaneously limit emissions, reduce the waste of materials and support food security.

Focus on delivering on promises

Turkey’s Environment Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum said the forum should focus less on new targets and more on turning existing commitments into concrete action.

„This is the first COP at which it is clear beyond any reasonable doubt that the world will exceed the 1.5-degree target. We will not look away and we will not lower our ambitions,“ Murat Kurum said.

According to The Associated Press, delegates will also discuss climate financing for poorer countries, adaptation to rising temperatures and extreme weather events, as well as the transition away from fossil fuels. At the same time, the agency notes that climate scientists expect average global warming to exceed the 1.5-degree threshold compared with the pre-industrial era.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the start of the talks as a „moment of truth“ and urged countries to act immediately.

„We can no longer wait. Everyone must do more, everyone must do more now,“ Guterres said before the conference.

The world leaders’ summit is scheduled for November 11 and 12. After that, negotiations will continue at the technical and ministerial levels until the closing of COP31 on November 20.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr