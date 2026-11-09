Krakow shooting suspect dies in hospital

The man who opened fire in central Krakow on November 7 has died in hospital, police in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship said. „We inform you that the perpetrator of these tragic events died early this morning in hospital,“ the police service said in a post on „X“.

The attacker was shot by police officers as they attempted to stop him and was taken to a medical facility under guard. Before his death, authorities said he had undergone several operations and was in critical condition.

Six people were killed in the shooting in Krakow's historic centre. The number of injured has been reported differently in separate accounts – 15 people according to the Associated Press, and 16 according to „Polish Radio“, with the higher figure including the attacker himself. Two police officers were injured in the exchange of fire with him.

Shooting in the central square

The attack began at around 3:00 p.m. local time on November 7. According to police data, the man arrived by car at Krakow's central square and shot at people, then continued driving through the Old Town area. Police officers pursued him and wounded him as they attempted to arrest him.

The suspect was a 24-year-old Polish citizen. He was wearing military clothing and had used a military-style weapon, Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said. Authorities are investigating his motives and checking whether he acted alone.

Investigation continues

Polish prosecutors have launched an investigation in which the attack is also being treated as an act of terrorism. The case is examining the sequence of events, the origin of the weapon and the reasons that led to the shooting.

Following the attack, the bodies of three people – two women and a man – were found at the suspect's home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. Prosecutors are checking whether these deaths are connected to the shooting in Krakow. The relevant information is still part of the investigation.

A national day of mourning was declared in Poland on November 8 and 9 because of the tragedy. The suspect's death ends the possibility of him being brought to trial, but it does not halt the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and any potentially related crimes.

Sources: apnews.com, polskieradio.pl, efe.com