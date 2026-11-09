Russian attacks damage a theater in Zaporizhzhia and injure a child in Kharkiv

A Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, injuring three people. A two-year-old child was admitted to intensive care, while two more women sought medical assistance, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

“A two-year-old boy was injured. He is currently in intensive care. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance,” Syniehubov said. The text published by Ukrainska Pravda contains a discrepancy regarding the child’s gender — in the first paragraph, the child is identified as a girl, while in the quote the child is described as a boy. What is confirmed in the report is that a two-year-old child is in intensive care.

According to information cited by the Ukrainian media outlet, five cars and the glazing of a shop were damaged in the strike. Specialized teams are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The incident is part of a series of Russian strikes in Kharkiv Region, in which a total of nine people, including minors, were injured late in the evening of November 8 and on the morning of November 9.

Two theaters damaged in Zaporizhzhia

On November 7, a Russian attack on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia damaged the building of the municipal theater “House of the Actor” and the premises of Vie Theater, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The blast wave shattered the windows in the small hall of the Vie theater-laboratory and in several technical rooms at the “House of the Actor.” Debris damaged the exterior of Vie, including its walls and roof.

The damage did not lead to the suspension of theatrical activities. The “House of the Actor” theater platform said that the planned premieres would go ahead, while the announcement for the Christmas concert would be published the following week.

The “House of the Actor” was established in 2023 as part of the reform of the municipal theaters in Zaporizhzhia. The platform brings together the Vie theater-laboratory, the Zaporizhzhia Dance Theater, the City Big Band jazz orchestra, and independent artistic collectives.

Sources: life.pravda.com.ua, pravda.com.ua