US President Donald Trump said there was a “really good chance” of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he stressed that he did not want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine before a final agreement had been reached.

“We’re having very good talks. I think there’s a really good chance that we’ll be able to reach an agreement,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House following his tour of Asia. According to him, Putin had clearly expressed a desire for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end through diplomatic means.

Trump said that the American representatives working on the negotiations were doing a good job, but that their task was “very difficult”. He cited relations between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents as one of the reasons for the lack of progress.

Talks with Putin and attacks on Ukraine

“The problem is that President Zelenskyy and President Putin have tremendous hatred for each other, and that further complicates the situation,” Trump said.

The US president met with Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of a forum of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Trump also spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing Putin as his friend.

His statements came hours after Russia carried out one of the largest missile and drone attacks against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. According to Reuters, the strikes hit electricity infrastructure facilities, and eight people were killed.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. In his statement, Trump did not give a specific date for a new round of talks and did not announce that an agreement had been reached.

Trump: Iran wants a deal, but not one acceptable to the US

Regarding Iran, Trump said that Tehran wanted an agreement to end the war, but was not offering terms that were acceptable to him.

“They want us to make a deal, but they don’t want us to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” the US president told reporters.

Trump added that the US wanted a “real agreement”, not a fictitious arrangement. He did not provide details about the specific terms Washington expects from Iran, nor did he give a timeframe for a possible new agreement.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com