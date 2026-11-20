A Turkish court has confirmed that it does not recognise the higher education diploma of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is under arrest. This excludes the opposition politician from the 2028 presidential election race, as in Turkey a diploma is a legal prerequisite for taking part in the elections.

The Supreme Administrative Court rejected Imamoglu’s appeal against the annulment of his diploma. He is considered President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s most important political rival. He has already been in prison for 1.5 years, including on corruption charges, ARD recalls.

The opposition sees political motives

Imamoglu and his supporters accuse the Turkish government of being behind the court rulings – with the sole aim of preventing the opposition politician from running in the presidential election in two years’ time. He was arrested in March 2025 – shortly before being nominated by his Republican People’s Party. Almost simultaneously – one day before his arrest – Istanbul University annulled his diploma.

In March this year, a major trial began against Imamoglu and 413 other people. He is charged with 142 offences and, if convicted, faces more than 2,400 years in prison.

Another case was also brought against Imamoglu – for vote-buying at a Republican People’s Party congress in 2023. He has already been convicted in that case, along with eight other people – each receiving a sentence of two years and one month behind bars. In addition, all nine defendants were stripped of their political rights, ARD reports.

Source: www.dw.com