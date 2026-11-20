Alberto Núñez Feijóo is perceived as the winner of the televised debate with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, according to two polls cited by Reuters. The leader of the People's Party holds an advantage of 51% to 29% in the Sigma Dos poll and 43% to 33% in the 40dB survey.

Some respondents did not name a winner in the confrontation, which took place on November 19 and was the only televised debate between the two leading contenders ahead of the snap elections on November 29.

Interest in the debate was considerable. According to the consulting firm “Barlovento,” it was watched by around 10.2 million viewers, nearly twice as many as the 2023 edition. More precise figures indicate an average audience of 10.152 million viewers and a 70.8% share of the television audience.

Housing was the leading topic

The housing crisis took center stage in the debate. Sánchez and Feijóo presented different approaches to the sharp rise in rents and the shortage of affordable housing.

The two also clashed sharply over migration policy, including the crises in the African enclave of Ceuta and in the Canary Islands. Corruption also became a central line of attack after the leaders traded accusations linked to scandals surrounding their parties.

The debate took place against the backdrop of an election campaign in which housing is a particularly important issue. Sánchez called the snap elections after mass protests placed the issue at the center of public debate. Most opinion polls show the right-wing bloc of the People's Party and the far-right “Vox” ahead of the left.

The debate could change the tone of the campaign

The televised format has a long tradition in Spain, where debates between the main candidates have been organized since 1993. According to analyst Pablo Simón, they continue to influence voters, although the internet and political polarization limit their impact.

“There are certain indirect consequences because it gives you the opportunity to change the tone of the campaign depending on the consensus that has formed after the debate. That is precisely why candidates strive not to make mistakes, in order to avoid negative headlines the following day,” Simón said.

Following the televised confrontation, the campaign continues until the November 29 vote. Spanish voters will then determine the composition of the new parliament, and the result will show whether the People's Party and “Vox” will be able to form a governing majority or whether Sánchez will retain the possibility of heading a new cabinet.

Sources: bta.bg, hk.marketscreener.com, efe.com