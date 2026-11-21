French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s aggressive policy on European territory, describing it as an “irresponsible game”. His position was published on the social network “X” following a series of serious incidents, particularly in Poland and Denmark.

“By intensifying its aggressive war against Ukraine and continuing to pursue an aggressive policy on European territory, Russia is playing an irresponsible game that can only isolate it further and strengthen the resolve and unity of Europeans, as well as of all those who want to work for peace and stability on our continent,” Macron wrote.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in Europe. Incidents involving Russian missiles and an alleged drone were reported in Poland, while Danish authorities accused Russian intelligence of preparing an attack on Danish territory. Information about the two cases was reported by the Associated Press, with some of the claims still under investigation.

Macron placed the developments in the broader context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, the continuation of military operations and the aggressive policy beyond Ukrainian territory do not weaken the European response but, on the contrary, strengthen the resolve and unity of the countries supporting peace and stability in Europe.

The French president did not announce any specific new sanctions or other immediate measures in his post. However, he made it clear that, in his view, Moscow’s actions are leading to Russia’s deepening international isolation and closer cooperation between European countries.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com