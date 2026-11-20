Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said he was open to forming a minority government with the support of the Arab parties in the Knesset. He specified that he would first try to negotiate a “broad government” with Jewish parties, but did not rule out the possibility of Arab factions supporting the cabinet without joining the coalition.

Eisenkot, who heads the centrist Yashar party, was given a mandate to form a government after parliamentary elections that failed to produce a clear winner. In a post on the social network “X,” he said that cooperation with the Arab parties could be considered if an agreement on a broader coalition was not reached.

“I will do everything possible to form a broad government,” Eisenkot said, adding that the options included a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox parties or with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party.

Netanyahu will not remain prime minister

The former chief of the General Staff ruled out the possibility of Netanyahu retaining the post of prime minister under such a coalition agreement. According to him, this also applies to an arrangement involving rotation of the premiership.

His position creates an additional obstacle to a possible agreement with Likud. At the same time, the ultra-Orthodox parties oppose Eisenkot’s demand that military service also be extended to members of their community.

Eisenkot also criticized the “aggressive campaign to delegitimize” Israel’s Arab population that Netanyahu was allegedly waging. Netanyahu, for his part, has described the Arab parties as “supporters of terrorism” and a threat to the country’s national security.

Mandate expires on December 6

A minority government would have fewer than 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Under this scenario, the Arab parties would not be part of the cabinet, but would have to support it in key votes or refrain from voting against it.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to reach an agreement. His mandate could be extended by a further 14 days. If he fails, he risks returning the mandate, which would deepen the political uncertainty following the election.

According to The Times of Israel, the sensitivity of the issue is also evident from the fact that in his latest post Eisenkot avoided directly using the word “Arab.” Some of the opposition also has reservations about dependence on the Arab parties, which could make it difficult to form and sustain such a cabinet.

Sources: bta.bg, timesofisrael.com