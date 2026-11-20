Two Russian missiles and an alleged drone fell on Polish territory during a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country had likely become the target of an intentional provocation carried out at a time when European military exercises were taking place in southeastern Poland.

„It appears that we are dealing with an intentional provocation“, Tusk said. According to him, it did not appear to be accidental that the Russian objects had fallen near the area of the exercises.

One of the missiles was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. According to data cited by The Associated Press, it fell approximately 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The other missile fell approximately 35 kilometers from the area of the military maneuvers, while an object believed to be a jet-powered drone crashed about 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Polish authorities said there was no information about casualties or material damage. Polish F-16 fighter jets and Swedish „Gripens“ were scrambled, while air surveillance systems remained on heightened alert. Russia has not commented on the incident.

The Missiles Fell Near European Exercises

European servicemen are taking part in a two-week exercise that began on November 9 in southeastern Poland. The maneuvers are connected with preparations for a possible mission in Ukraine after the end of the war. The aim of the planned mission would be to help stabilize the country and rebuild the Ukrainian armed forces.

Servicemen from several European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, are participating in the exercise. It is taking place as European governments discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and the possible deployment of European forces following a potential peace agreement.

NATO: Serious Violation of Polish Airspace

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the incident as a „serious violation“ of Polish airspace. „The situation is dangerous and is a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine“, he wrote.

Rutte is expected to visit Poland over the weekend. The incident drew condemnations from European leaders. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as „completely unacceptable“, while Germany’s Foreign Ministry called it another example of Russian provocations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incident demonstrated the threat that Russian aggression poses to Europe and the transatlantic community.

The violation of Polish airspace does not automatically trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty. It stipulates that an attack against one ally is to be considered an attack against all, but its application requires a political decision and the agreement of the member states. Poland may also request consultations under Article 4.

Large-Scale Russian Attack on Ukraine

The incident in Poland occurred hours after a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported at least eight civilian deaths and more than 20 people injured. According to him, Russia launched more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said the strikes targeted facilities linked to the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukraine reported hits on residential buildings and medical facilities. Against this backdrop, British military intelligence said it did not expect Russia to actively seek war with NATO, but warned of the danger of a serious miscalculation.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, polskieradio.pl