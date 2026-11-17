Israel is not the reason for the Republican Party’s disappointing result in the US midterm elections. This was stated by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an interview with the Israeli news agency Tazpit Press Service.

According to him, economic problems and low voter turnout among evangelicals played a greater role in the Republicans’ performance.

“Israel was not the reason the midterm elections produced disappointing results for Republicans,” Huckabee said.

He noted that, according to exit polls, only 17 percent of evangelicals voted. He said that this group numbers around 80 million people and is among the most important voting blocs for the Republican Party.

“If many of them vote, Republicans win; if they stay home, Republicans lose,” the ambassador said.

The Economy and a Lack of Enthusiasm

Huckabee said economic issues had been among the top priorities for American voters, not Israel. He suggested that the war may have indirectly influenced public attitudes through media reports linking the conflict to higher fuel and food prices.

The ambassador, however, said Republicans had failed to give even their own supporters a sufficiently convincing reason to turn out and vote. In his view, Democrats had been more mobilized.

“Enthusiasm wins elections, not apathy,” Huckabee said.

He noted that Republicans had controlled the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, but had struggled to show what they had achieved for ordinary Americans.

Appeal to Israel to Speak to Young People

Huckabee urged Israel to strengthen its presence on social media, especially among Americans under 35. According to him, young people are increasingly getting their information from TikTok, Instagram and X.

According to the ambassador, Israel should present its position through facts and specific examples. He pointed to the country’s economic indicators during the war, the movement of the stock market after October 7, 2023, and the higher per capita income compared with neighboring countries.

Washington Will Work with Any Israeli Government

Huckabee said that the close relationship between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not determine Washington’s attitude toward the next Israeli government.

“The United States does not choose Israel’s government. The people do. Whatever the result, we are committed to working with the government that will be formed,” he said.

He said the Israeli election night was only the beginning of a political process, as it remained to be seen who would succeed in forming a governing coalition.

Warning to Iran

The ambassador did not rule out further US military action against Iran if pressure failed to persuade Tehran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons. He stressed that Washington’s position remained that Iran must not possess such a weapon.

Huckabee also said that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had confirmed that the military option remained possible. In his view, decisions regarding Iran were linked to national security, not domestic political calculations.

The American diplomat also criticized France for refusing to allow Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, to enter its territory. Dagan had traveled to Paris for diplomatic meetings but subsequently left for the Czech Republic.

Sources: bta.bg, tps.co.il