U.S. armed forces have carried out new airstrikes against Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters. According to him, U.S. fighter jets attacked a missile launch site on Qeshm Island.

The U.S. official described the operation as a response to Iranian attacks on American service members and facilities. “In response to Iranian attacks on American service members and facilities,” he said, without specifying when and where those attacks had taken place.

No reports of casualties or damage

The official declined to provide further details about the strike. It was not reported how many U.S. aircraft took part in the operation, what munitions were used or what damage was inflicted on the missile site.

As of the publication of this report, there were no confirmed reports of anyone killed or wounded in the attack. It was also not reported whether the site had been used immediately before the strike or whether missiles and launchers had been destroyed.

New escalation between Washington and Tehran

Qeshm Island is located in the Strait of Hormuz area, through which a maritime route vital to global trade passes. The attack is the latest episode in the direct military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

The information provided contained no official reaction from the Iranian authorities, and there was no indication of whether Tehran was planning retaliatory action. Further assessments will depend on confirmation of the damage, any casualties and Iran’s response.

Sources: bta.bg