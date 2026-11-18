Ten children were injured in an incident on an escalator at the “Galerija” shopping centre in Belgrade. Seven of them sustained serious injuries, while the others were initially found to have suffered lighter injuries, Belgrade Emergency Medical Service told N1.

The injured children are 8 and 9 years old – five boys and five girls. Five emergency medical teams transported them to the Emergency Centre of the University Clinical Centre of Serbia.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the children’s shoelaces became caught in the escalator mechanism. The child lost their balance, while the pupils behind them were unable to stop and fell on top of one another. This version has not yet been officially confirmed.

Regional media reported that three of the children may require surgical treatment. However, the University Clinical Centre of Serbia has not yet definitively confirmed the severity of the injuries, as medical examinations are still ongoing. According to unofficial information, the injured children are not in life-threatening danger.

Prosecutors investigating escalator maintenance

The First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade inspected the site together with police officers. The Prosecutor’s Office ordered the collection of all available evidence, including documents concerning the commissioning and maintenance of the escalator.

Security camera footage has also been requested. Talks with the female teachers, the school principal and authorised representatives of the shopping centre are forthcoming, Danas reported. A decision on further action will be taken after the medical documentation and injury reports have been received.

“The company will continue to inform the public about all relevant facts as soon as they are officially established,” the Galerija shopping centre said.

The children were on an organised visit to the shopping centre, where they had watched a film at the local cinema before the incident. The exact cause of the fall and any liability for what happened will be established by the investigation.

Sources: n1info.rs, danas.rs