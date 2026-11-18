Russian President Vladimir Putin accused former global „hegemons“ of trying to restrict the development of countries that are achieving success and progress instead of adapting to changes in the global economic balance.

„Former hegemons are seeking not to adapt to the changes, but to contain the development of countries that are demonstrating success and progress,“ Putin said during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen, RBC reported.

Asia from a „world factory“ to a hub of innovation

In another address at the forum, the Russian president said that Asian countries had made a „giant leap forward“. According to him, the region is no longer merely a production center, but has transformed from a „world factory“ into „locomotives of innovation“.

Putin is taking part in the APEC leaders’ meeting, which is being held on November 18 and 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The Chinese presidency is focusing on openness, innovation and cooperation, while the official theme is building an Asia-Pacific community for shared prosperity.

Russia presents its economic priorities

During its participation in the forum, Russia is expected to present an assessment of the development of the global and Russian economies, as well as the country’s investment potential. Putin is also among the participants in the chief executive officers’ forum, which precedes the leaders’ meeting.

The Russian president’s statements highlight the shift of economic weight toward Asia, as well as his criticism of countries that, in his view, are trying to preserve their previous influence by restricting competition.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.com