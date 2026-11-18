German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius described US criticism of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory as “quite a foolish thing.” He made the statement in Brussels, where Ukraine’s allies were discussing military support for Kyiv.

His remarks were prompted by a statement from US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. According to Colby, strikes against targets deep inside Russia have not helped end the war or contributed to stopping the Russian advance along the front line.

“Criticising such strikes in Russia aimed at destroying strategic military facilities and sites used for military purposes is quite a foolish thing,” Pistorius said.

The German minister said attention should be focused on Russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy, water supply and heating infrastructure, which he described as terrorism.

Colby warned that attacks, particularly those against sites such as warehouses belonging to the Russian company Wildberries, had likely strengthened Russian society’s resolve and the Kremlin’s readiness to escalate. He said US support should focus on actions along the front and on medium-range strikes that disrupt Russian supply lines.

European allies defended Ukraine’s tactics

British Defence Minister Wes Streeting took the opposite position. He said it was not the allies’ job to tell Ukraine how to wage the war and that long-range strikes had weakened Vladimir Putin’s war machine, bought time and saved lives.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said the strikes were a response to a series of Russian attacks since October. He also said that Kyiv planned to increase its deep-strike capabilities more than threefold over the next year.

The divergence in positions became public during a meeting of the countries supporting Ukraine at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It highlights the differences between Washington and its European allies over whether pressure on Russia’s military and economic infrastructure should be expanded or support should focus primarily on operations along the front.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, euronews.com