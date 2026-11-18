US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the situation in the South China Sea. He made the statement during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

Asked by journalists whether he was worried about tensions in the disputed waters, Trump replied: “I am not concerned at all. It will be resolved.”

The meeting at Malacañang Palace took place amid ongoing disputes between the Philippines and China over territory and maritime rights in the South China Sea. The Philippines is seeking clearer assurances from Washington that the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty also covers actions against Philippine vessels and military forces in the area.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines is defending its rights in its exclusive economic zone. In recent years, the two countries have traded accusations over dangerous maneuvers, the blocking of vessels and the actions of their coast guards.

Reuters said ahead of the meeting that China’s activity in the disputed waters was increasing, and that talks between Trump and Marcos could give the Philippine president an opportunity to seek stronger commitments from the US. Manila and Washington are deepening their military cooperation, including through joint exercises and access to Philippine military facilities.

The South China Sea is important for commercial shipping and the security of several Southeast Asian countries. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the disputes.

Upcoming talks with China

After his visit to the Philippines, Trump is due to travel to Shenzhen, where he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Tensions in the South China Sea are among the regional issues being closely monitored ahead of the meeting, along with trade relations, rare earth elements and restrictions on the export of high-tech chips.

Earlier, the US president said that the US maintained good relations with China. At the same time, Washington’s allies in the Indo-Pacific region expect his administration to reaffirm its commitment to their security.

Sources: apnews.com, za.investing.com, philstar.com