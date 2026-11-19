The Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with the occupied Crimean Peninsula, has once again come under attack. Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed head of Crimea, said that traffic on the structure had been temporarily halted while emergency services assessed the damage.

“As a result of a new attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily halted,” Aksyonov wrote. According to him, all relevant emergency services are on site, and an assessment of the bridge’s condition is ongoing.

The new incident occurred shortly after part of the bridge collapsed in a Ukrainian strike earlier in the week. Details about the extent of the damage from the latest attack have not yet been announced..

The bridge is crucial for Russian supplies

The Kerch Bridge is of strategic importance to Russian forces and has symbolic significance for Vladimir Putin. Its construction was made a priority after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The structure is nearly 12 miles, or about 19 kilometers, long and is Europe’s longest bridge crossing. According to data cited by CNN, its construction cost $3.7 billion. The bridge was designed to accommodate 40,000 vehicles a day, as well as the transport of 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo annually.

Following the previous strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attacks on the bridge as the seventh stage of an “unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure.” Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the new attack described by Aksyonov.

Moscow promises reconstruction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down the consequences of the previous strike and said that the bridge would be rebuilt “even better than before.” His statement was quoted by Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, citing the Izvestia newspaper.

The new attack comes as Vladimir Putin prepares for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. A meeting of Ukraine’s European allies from the “Coalition of the Willing” is also expected to take place in Berlin, with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner due to participate.

Sources: cnn.com, new.streetinsider.com