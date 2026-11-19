On November 19, 1969, "Apollo" 12 lands on the Moon.

Astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean become the third and fourth people to set foot on the lunar surface.

The US mission "Apollo" 12" was the second manned flight to the Moon. "Apollo" 12 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 14, 1969. The lunar landing was accomplished with automatic guidance and minimal manual adjustments in the final phase.

The precision landing was of utmost importance to the future lunar exploration program because it allowed missions to land on rough terrain.

Already on the surface, the crew planted the U.S. flag, conducted a solar experiment, and collected samples. After a seven-hour rest, the crew began a geological survey of an area of 1,311 square meters, which lasted nearly 4 hours. The samples brought back to Earth by "Apollo" 12 (34.4 kg) are dark rock fragments, hundreds of millions of years younger than those collected by "Apollo" 11.

The crew of "Apollo" 12 was in quarantine for 21 days after his return.