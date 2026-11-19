The Saudi-led coalition said it had neutralized a missile threat targeting Riyadh. A loud explosion was heard in the capital, and an initial assessment indicated that debris had fallen and material damage had been caused. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had earlier warned residents of the capital of possible danger without providing details. Later, the agency said: “The danger has passed.” There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Houthis regarding the exact nature of the damage or where the debris had fallen.

Another missile intercepted in the southern part of the country

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, which borders Yemen. The announcement comes amid a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, ports and energy infrastructure. Among the sites targeted in recent weeks was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Early Thursday, Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on Sana’a, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported, without providing further details. The Houthis control Yemen’s capital and a significant part of the country. On November 18, the coalition reported large-scale strikes on the group’s ballistic missile depots and drone workshops.

The escalation follows the Houthis’ territorial advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and their approach toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Saudi officials have informed their allies that the conflict could continue for another six months, according to a diplomat quoted by The Associated Press. Washington has so far refrained from carrying out direct strikes against the Houthis, despite Riyadh’s calls for greater U.S. military support.

Sources: internazionale.it, apnews.com