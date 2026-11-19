Russian drones hit a nine-storey apartment building in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. A 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured in the attack, while five people were rescued from the upper floors of the building.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, one of the strikes hit the technical floor. A fire broke out in the attic and was extinguished by rescuers. The second drone hit a stairwell between the sixth and seventh floors.

The injured man was taken to hospital. No further details were provided about the condition of the 75-year-old woman. Two cars were also damaged.

“As a result of the enemy shelling, drone strikes on a residential building and adjacent structures were recorded,” Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minayeva said. According to her, emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

In addition to the apartment building, a post office was also hit. Teams from the State Emergency Service and emergency medical services worked to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Information about the strike was updated after initial reports indicated that one person had been injured. The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration subsequently confirmed that two people had been injured and that five residents had been evacuated from the upper floors of the building.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua