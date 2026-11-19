There have been 205 combat clashes along the front in Ukraine from the beginning of November 18 until 10:00 p.m., the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The report said that Russian forces had carried out 55 airstrikes and used 181 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 2,960 kamikaze drones had been deployed, while populated areas and Ukrainian forces' positions had been shelled 1,523 times.

“The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes, dropped 181 guided aerial bombs, used 2,960 kamikaze drones to strike targets and shelled populated areas and our troops' positions 1,523 times,” the General Staff said in a statement quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

Most attacks in the Pokrovsk area

The fighting was most intense in the Pokrovsk direction, where 17 assault operations were recorded. There were 15 attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction and 12 in the Sloviansk direction.

Five assault operations were carried out in the Lyman direction, four in the southern Slobozhanskyi direction, and a total of three in the northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. There was one attack each in the Kupiansk and Kramatorsk directions.

Fighting also reported in the southern sector

The General Staff also reported two assault operations in the Huliaipole direction and one in the Orikhiv direction. The published report did not provide information about any changes in territorial control or casualties on either side.

Sources: pravda.com.ua