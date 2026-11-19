Serbia’s Organized Crime Suppression Service has temporarily seized the phone of caretaker Justice Minister Nenad Vujić. He was taken in for questioning, and his device is to be searched and examined as part of an investigation into a report of alleged vote-buying for the Serbian Progressive Party.

The actions were carried out on the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime following a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Ivan Ninić. According to the complaint, prisoners were bribed to support the party in the elections, and a vote-gathering operation was organized in prisons.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that Vujić’s phone had been temporarily seized for examination. In its response to the Serbian media outlet “Danas”, the institution stated: “The purpose of these evidentiary actions is to establish whether there is data concerning the crimes specified in the criminal complaint.”

Prison director also under investigation

Mile Jandrić, acting director of the Administration for the Enforcement of Criminal Sanctions, was also named in the complaint. The prosecutor’s office has not confirmed whether a search has been launched for him. It said that police had not yet gathered information from Jandrić, but that his work phone had also been temporarily seized and would be examined.

According to the complaint, Vujić was identified as the leader of an alleged group that included Jandrić, prison governors and employees at correctional facilities. The allegations cover all 29 prisons in Serbia, but at this point there is no information that the accusations have been proven or that charges have been brought against Vujić.

Separate investigation following search at Zabela

In parallel with the actions against Vujić, police arrested the governor of Zabela prison, Rodoljub Rončević, on suspicion of bribery related to voting and abuse of office. Cigarettes without excise stamps were discovered during a search of the prison.

Lawyer Ivan Ninić reported that 173,575 packs had been found, but this figure was not confirmed in the information provided by the prosecutor’s office. The investigation is expected to establish whether the cigarettes were used as a means of influencing prisoners and whether they were linked to the alleged vote-buying scheme.

The case is part of a series of investigations targeting government representatives and individuals close to the Serbian Progressive Party following the elections. On November 2, businessman Davor Mačura, owner of Alta Banka and a party associate, was arrested. President Aleksandar Vučić described the campaign against him as disgraceful, but said he would not evade justice.

Sources: news.bg, n1info.rs