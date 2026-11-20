The revocation of Ekrem Imamoglu’s university diploma is a serious blow to legal certainty and acquired rights. His wife, Dilek Kaya Imamoglu, said this a day after the Eighth Chamber of Turkey’s Council of State rejected the appeal against the annulment of the document.

“A diploma that has been recognized as valid for years cannot be revoked without this dealing a serious blow to legal certainty and acquired rights,” Dilek Kaya Imamoglu said during the 52nd meeting of the civic initiative “Family Solidarity Network” in Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district.

The Council of State’s decision upholds the revocation of Imamoglu’s diploma. His wife urged politicians and institutions not to allow the rule of law to be violated.

New verdict and political ban

On November 18, a court sentenced Imamoglu and the other defendants to two years and one month in prison each in the case concerning alleged violations during the party congress. Imamoglu and Ozgur Celik were also banned from engaging in political activity.

A total of nine defendants are standing trial in the case. The decision is related to the 2023 congress of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, at which Ozgur Ozel was elected leader.

The charges against Imamoglu

Dilek Kaya Imamoglu said that her husband and his associates have been held in Silivri Prison for about 20 months based on the testimony of secret witnesses and without concrete evidence. This is her assessment of the investigation and court proceedings.

Imamoglu is standing trial in a large-scale case against a total of 436 people accused of establishing and participating in an organized crime group, which prosecutors claim was created and led by him. Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to 2,352 years in prison for the former mayor of Istanbul on 142 separate counts, including establishing an organization with the intent to commit crimes and concealing evidence.

These allegations are part of the indictment and do not constitute a final finding of guilt. Imamoglu has been in prison since March 2025.

“The iron doors will open”

During the meeting in Beylikduzu, his wife read a letter sent from Silivri Prison. In it, Imamoglu expressed confidence that “the iron doors will open all the way” and that justice and freedom would prevail.

“Our struggle, and the struggle of our families and supporters, will bring an end to the injustices,” the message read, as it was presented to participants in the “Family Solidarity Network” initiative.

Sources: bta.bg, hurriyetdailynews.com