The European Union is preparing to increase its financial support for Ukraine. On November 18, the European Commission proposed granting Kyiv an additional loan of up to €45 billion for 2027. Of this amount, up to €25 billion is earmarked for defence and up to €20 billion for budget support.

However, the new loan requires approval from the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, as well as the agreement of all 27 member states to provide budget guarantees. The question of who will pay the interest on the loan on behalf of Ukraine remains to be decided separately.

Why does Ukraine need more money?

At the end of 2025, the European Union approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for the 2026–2027 period—€45 billion per year. However, the previous calculations were based on the technical assumption that the war would end by the end of 2026, a senior European Commission official told journalists. The continuation of hostilities and the intensification of Russian attacks have led to increased defence spending and a deterioration in Ukraine’s economic situation. Russia is destroying its infrastructure and hampering its trade, including by blocking export routes through the Black Sea.

Kyiv and Brussels estimate the shortfall at €70 billion: €30 billion is needed to maintain the budget, and €40 billion for defence. These are Ukraine’s needs above and beyond the funding already provided for. According to European Commission officials, this assessment was coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities with the participation of the IMF and NATO.

Another reason for the funding shortfall is that not all of the partners’ pledges have been fulfilled. Specifically, commitments to provide military support made at the NATO summit in Ankara remain unfulfilled, a senior European Commission official said. It would be short-sighted to build into the budget the expectation that everything promised will be received, he noted.

What will the billions be used for?

The proposed €45 billion would cover around two-thirds of the €70 billion shortfall, while the European Commission expects international partners to cover the remainder. However, no final agreements have yet been reached on this matter.

The defence portion of the loan—up to €25 billion—is intended for the purchase of weapons, including air-defence systems, drones and counter-drone systems, missiles and ammunition. European manufacturers will be given priority in procurement, with the possibility of exceptions. In addition, the European Commission plans to use the loan to develop cooperation between EU and Ukrainian defence companies.

But the availability of funds does not guarantee the immediate delivery of weapons to Ukraine: production of interceptor missiles is insufficient to meet demand. According to an assessment by European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius, by the end of 2026 the number of ballistic missiles used by Russia against Ukraine could reach 2,000—compared with approximately 1,000 in 2025—while the United States produces around 700 PAC-3 interceptor missiles annually. That is why, as the commissioner explained, the European Commission is urging EU countries to provide Ukraine with missiles from their own stocks. In return, they will receive new missiles, for which Kyiv has already signed delivery contracts for 2028–2029.

The budgetary portion of the loan—up to €20 billion—is intended to ensure the normal functioning of the state and essential public services, including schools and hospitals. This portion of the payments will be conditional on Ukraine continuing its reforms in the areas of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and public finance management.

Will Ukraine have to repay the loan?

Ukraine will have to repay the principal of the loan only after receiving reparations from Russia. Since there are no guarantees that Moscow will compensate Ukraine for the damage inflicted, the repayment date in practice remains undefined. The same condition applies to the existing €90 billion EU loan.

If Russia does not pay reparations, Ukraine will not be obliged to repay the principal of the loan. Nevertheless, the EU will still have to settle its obligations with investors. The EU budget serves as the guarantee for these payments, meaning that the risk is ultimately borne by the Union. To repay the debt, the European Commission proposes using future revenues from frozen Russian assets. But if those funds prove insufficient, the EU will have to meet its obligations from its own budget.

The situation is different with regard to servicing the loan itself: under the proposed scheme, these costs are to be covered by Ukraine, but the EU will be able to subsidise them at Kyiv’s request.

The first servicing costs for the new loan will arise in 2028. The issue of EU subsidies for Ukraine’s interest payments is to be discussed during negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period.

Where will the EU get the money, and how much will it cost?

The European Commission will raise funds on the financial markets, with the EU budget serving as the guarantee—a tried-and-tested scheme used to finance the existing €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

However, the new loans will increase debt-servicing costs. According to estimates, during the next budget period from 2028 to 2034, the annual costs of the current €90 billion loan could amount to around €3.5 billion, while the new loan would add another €2–2.5 billion.

Who will cover these costs remains to be decided as the EU budget for the 2028–2034 period is negotiated. The European Commission proposes covering them through a separate instrument, with funding provided in addition to the established spending ceiling in the EU budget rather than at the expense of other programmes.

Why is it not possible to pay with the frozen Russian assets?

The EU holds around €210 billion in blocked assets belonging to Russia’s Central Bank. However, the new proposal does not envisage using these funds to finance Ukraine.

The assets in question generate revenues that are already being used to repay loans worth around €45 billion granted to Ukraine by the G7 countries under the ERA initiative. A senior European Commission official estimated the annual proceeds at approximately €4–6 billion, stressing that the amount depends on interest rates.

At this rate, if revenues from the frozen Russian assets remain the only source of repayment, it will take decades to repay the loans, the European Commission official acknowledged.

All 27 or once again 24? Which EU countries will support the new loan?

EU leaders will discuss the initiative at a special summit on November 26 and 27. Changing the rules of the long-term budget, which is necessary to provide guarantees to creditors, requires unanimity.

It is worth recalling that approval of the existing €90 billion loan was achieved through a political compromise: at the summit in December 2025, after many hours of negotiations, EU leaders agreed on joint borrowing, but because of Belgium’s opposition they failed to reach agreement on using the Russian assets themselves.

The alternative loan proposal was supported by everyone, but Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic agreed only on the condition that they would not participate in its financing. A solution was found through a scheme involving the other 24 countries. The three non-participating states were assured that using the EU budget to guarantee the loan would not create additional financial obligations for them.

Ursula von der Leyen is now hoping to manage without such exceptions. Governments that do not wish to finance military aid for Ukraine are being offered the option of linking their participation solely to the civilian portion of the new loan. To this end, it is proposed that the two components be explicitly enshrined in the rules for granting the new loan from the outset. Whether this will convince the capitals that have so far stayed out of the financing will become clear during the negotiations.

Even if the discussion drags on, Ukraine will not be left without funding from January 1: the remaining funds from the existing loan have been earmarked for 2027. But it is unclear how long they will last.