Republican Congressman Don Bacon launched a sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump over his attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video recording, Bacon said that Trump was effectively taking the Russian leader’s side and behaving “terribly” in his confrontation with Russia and China.

“He is playing ball with Putin. That outrages me,” the Republican said. Bacon added: “Ronald Reagan is turning in his grave,” referring to the former US president’s tough policy toward the Soviet Union.

Criticism Followed the Meeting in Shenzhen

The statement was made after the trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The talks lasted about an hour and a half, and the topics discussed included the war in Ukraine, international security, energy and the situation surrounding Iran.

The Associated Press reported that during the meeting Trump called Putin his friend. The US president had earlier also said that he was honored to stand beside the Russian leader. These signals of closeness prompted criticism from Bacon, who questioned Trump’s approach to Moscow and Beijing.

The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen was the first meeting of the leaders of the United States, China and Russia in this format. The published information does not make clear whether Trump publicly responded to Bacon’s accusations.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com