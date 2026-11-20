The participation of the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas in possible negotiations with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would lead to the failure of peace initiatives. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a press conference in Moscow. ([]())

Zakharova described Kallas as an “extremely unsuitable figure” to participate in such talks. In her words, the EU high representative’s positions demonstrate an openly anti-Russian attitude and a refusal to discuss Russia’s security concerns.

“If anyone in Brussels is interested in such a negotiator with Russia, this only clearly shows us what results they hope to achieve there in dialogue with us – the failure of any peace initiatives on the part of Brussels,” Zakharova said, as quoted by TASS.

The Dispute Over the European Representative

Earlier in November, Kaja Kallas said that Russia had no right to determine who would represent the European Union in Ukrainian-Russian peace talks. She acknowledged that she was aware of the Russian authorities’ reluctance to participate in talks with her, but emphasized that she represented the common position of the 27 member states, not a personal opinion.

Kallas insists that European participation in a possible peace process should be coordinated at the European Union level. On November 16, several foreign ministers of countries in the bloc warned that talks with Moscow on the future architecture of European security should wait until a ceasefire in Ukraine and concrete concessions from Russia.

According to Zakharova, Kallas would obstruct agreements that take Moscow’s interests into account or change the existing model of European security based on the EU and NATO. She said that if Brussels chose her as a negotiator, Kallas “would carry out” the task of sabotaging the peace dialogue “brilliantly.”

Moscow’s Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a day earlier that Russia had invited European representatives to visit Moscow. According to him, the aim was to clarify Europe’s positions on peace in Ukraine and the format of future negotiations.

For now, Zakharova’s statement does not indicate whether Moscow would accept the participation of an official representative of the European Union in such a process. What has been publicly confirmed is that Moscow and Brussels hold opposing positions both on the conditions for negotiations and on the role of European institutions in them.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com