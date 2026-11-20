The Houthis threatened to attack Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports if the military coalition led by Riyadh launches a strike on the strategic Yemeni port of Hudaydah. The threat comes amid rising tensions between the Iran-backed Houthis and the forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Houthi armed forces spokesperson Yahya Sarea urged officials, workers and people in the vicinity of the Saudi ports to leave them immediately. He also issued a warning to shipping companies.

“We warn all officials, workers and people located near these ports to leave them immediately and stay away from them. We also call on all shipping companies to immediately withdraw their vessels from these ports,” Sarea said.

The Houthis also called on international airlines to avoid Saudi Arabia’s airspace. According to Yahya Sarea, it could become a zone of military operations in the coming hours.

Warning follows evacuation appeal

The threat was issued after the Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to leave the areas around the port of Hudaydah for security reasons.

Hudaydah is located on Yemen’s western coast and is one of the country’s most important ports. The city lies on the Red Sea, along one of the main international maritime routes connecting the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal.

Tensions between the sides are mounting

The Houthis control Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, and significant parts of northern Yemen. They are opposed by forces backed by Saudi Arabia and linked to Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Cross-border fighting has intensified in recent weeks. The conflict in Yemen is unfolding against the backdrop of a broader regional escalation linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The warning did not specify a particular time or date for a possible attack. It was linked to possible strikes on Hudaydah, while the calls for evacuation and the withdrawal of vessels indicate that the Houthis view Saudi ports and airspace as potential targets in the event of a renewed escalation of the conflict.

Sources: news.bg