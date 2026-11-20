Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Western countries support the authorities in Kyiv not in Ukraine’s interests, but in order to achieve their own goals. According to him, these goals include weakening and dividing the parties involved in the conflict, as well as subsequently subordinating them to a foreign will.

“Everyone must understand and know this, including those who live in the territory of present-day Ukraine,” Putin said in an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica. According to the Russian president, Ukrainian citizens must understand the motives behind the external support in the confrontation with Moscow.

Putin linked his position to Russian history

The Russian head of state said that throughout Russia’s history, its opponents had tried to weaken it by applying the principle of “divide and rule.”

In his statement, Putin did not name specific countries or individual decisions that, in his view, prove this policy. He described support for Kyiv as part of a broader effort to weaken all the countries involved in the conflict.

“Everything that is happening, and all those who support them, including under the current conditions of confrontation with Russia, are not doing so in Ukraine’s interests, but in their own interests,” the Russian president said.

The statement is part of a documentary

The interview with Putin was filmed for the documentary “Our Baptism. The Primate,” dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Patriarch Kirill. The conversation with Kusturica focused on topics related to Russia, Ukraine and the role of external powers in the current confrontation.

Putin’s statement represents the position of the Russian president. The published material does not include a response from the Ukrainian authorities or a reaction from Western governments to his claims.

Sources: focus-news.net, vedomosti.ru