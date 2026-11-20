Melania Trump reveals details about her marriage to Donald Trump, her relationship with their son Barron and her life before and after the White House in the new documentary series „Melania: The Series“. The project consists of two parts and is a continuation of the documentary film „Melania“, released in January.

The series is directed by Brett Ratner, while Melania Trump serves as executive producer. Much of the screen time is devoted to her conversations with the director. She talks about her modest childhood in a small town in Slovenia, her modeling career and her marriage to the New York businessman who later became president of the United States.

Conversations About Marriage and Family

Melania Trump talks about her first meeting with Donald Trump in New York in 1998 and their wedding in Florida in 2005. According to the series’ presentation, the two are shown in relaxed family moments – smiling, laughing and holding hands.

One of her pieces of advice for a successful marriage is that partners should not try to change each other’s character.

„You have to let him be who he is. I let him be who he is, and he supports me and lets me be who I am,“ Melania Trump says.

Donald Trump also takes part in the project and talks about his wife. „She is very strong. It is not easy to bring her to the table for peace negotiations,“ the president says.

Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump’s father, appears briefly and explains why he considers his daughter a good daughter. She, for her part, talks in detail about Barron – her only child with Donald Trump.

„This Is My Life“

Melania Trump says she feels „very comfortable“ in the spotlight, as she had been a public figure even before her husband’s political career. She emphasizes, however, that when she needs privacy, she makes sure to secure personal space for herself.

In the series, the first lady also shows a sense of humor, including by joking about the way her husband dances. The cameras follow family moments during a trip to Los Angeles as well, when Melania kisses him on the cheek before the two head in different directions.

The project’s premiere was presented to several hundred guests at Lincoln Center in New York. Those in attendance included Melania Trump’s father, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. The president did not attend, as he was returning from a visit to Asia.

Asked what she would like viewers to understand from the series, Melania Trump replies: „Everyone will have a different opinion, and that is perfectly normal. This is who I am. This is my life.“

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com