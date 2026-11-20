The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed on a new package of measures to deepen their relations after Brexit. The agreements were reached at a summit in Brussels attended by European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. This is the second summit between the two sides since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Among the specific agreements is the United Kingdom’s return to the „Erasmus+“ programme from 2027. This will once again enable British students, learners and young people to take part in European education and training programmes. The European Commission announced that applications for the 2027 programme are already open.

Up to 100,000 young people from each side

The EU and the United Kingdom have also concluded negotiations on the Youth Experience Scheme. It will allow up to 100,000 young people from the European Union and up to 100,000 Britons to reside in the other country for up to three years. Participants will be able to work, study, take part in voluntary activities or travel.

According to the leaders’ joint statement, the aim is for the agreement to begin being implemented no later than 2028, with the first opportunities under the scheme becoming available no later than January 2030.

„Today we are opening a new chapter“

Andy Burnham said this, describing the agreements as beneficial for both the United Kingdom and Europe. The British prime minister said that, according to the latest surveys, three-quarters of people in the United Kingdom support closer relations with the European Union. In his words, the decade following Brexit had been marked by division, weak economic growth and higher prices.

Ursula von der Leyen described the return of British students to „Erasmus+“ and the youth scheme as opportunities that could create new ties between young people on both sides.

Trade, security and migration

The package also includes agreements to facilitate trade in food and agricultural products, cooperation on carbon markets, as well as closer coordination on security and migration. London and Brussels have confirmed a common goal of joint action against smuggling networks and of limiting dangerous crossings of the English Channel.

The two sides will also continue working on defence, cybersecurity, sanctions and the protection of European security. The agreements do not mean the United Kingdom’s return to the European Union, the single market or the customs union, but represent a new stage in relations between London and Brussels.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com