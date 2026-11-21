The execution of 70-year-old Reynaldo Denes in Texas lasted 63 minutes after officials at the prison in Huntsville were unable to immediately establish the two intravenous lines needed to administer the lethal dose of pentobarbital. Denes was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

Initial attempts were made in his arms and hands, but were unsuccessful. The team subsequently placed one line in his left foot and the other on the left side of his neck. Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, did not specify how many attempts were made.

The lethal injection began at around 6:52 p.m., after Denes had spoken his final words. Almost immediately, he began talking about pain.

“The pain! Come on! Come on!”

He repeatedly said “Let me go, Father,” and later shouted that his right leg hurt. Denes described the sensation as a cramp and said: “I don’t think this is normal. Don’t let me suffer like this.” Witnesses to the procedure also heard moaning before his breathing gradually weakened.

Conflicting assessments of the procedure

Christian spiritual adviser Jeff Hood, who was in the room, described the execution as “undeniably botched.” According to him, Denes did not lose consciousness quickly enough and continued to show signs of severe discomfort.

Texas authorities rejected that assessment. “We believe that all of our processes and procedures were followed and that the procedure was carried out as planned,” Hernandez said. She noted that the complaints of pain began before the drug was administered, and that Denes also spoke of pain in his right leg, where there was no intravenous line.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, who attended the execution, said he could not say whether Denes had actually felt pain. “I know there were claims of pain before the drugs were administered, but I don’t know whether that’s true,” Teare said.

The case involving the murder of a diamond dealer

Denes was convicted of killing diamond dealer Janos Szücs in Houston on January 24, 1996. Diamonds worth approximately $3.6 million and $200,000 in cash disappeared from his office during the robbery. A security guard who was shot but survived identified Denes as the attacker.

A Harris County jury found him guilty of murder committed during a robbery and sentenced him to death in 1997. His final appeals were rejected by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

His defense also challenged the use of pentobarbital, including over claims that the drug may have expired or been manufactured under unreliable conditions. The courts did not halt the execution.

Denes is the ninth and final person executed in Texas in 2026. This is the highest annual number of executions in the state since the beginning of the decade.

Sources: apnews.com, texastribune.org, houstonchronicle.com